Sevilla players turn 3-0 deficit around against Liverpool after coach tells them he suffers from cancer!

Football is an incredible sport. It can bring out the most powerful and deepest emotions in people. Sevilla coach Eduard Berizzo told his players he is suffering from prostate cancer at half-time of the Champions League match against Liverpool, before his team came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

When Guido Pizarro scored an injury-time goal to equalise for the home side, the club’s players ran to celebrate with their coach, and the club later confirmed a prostate cancer diagnosis after the match.

A club statement read: “The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma (malignant tumour) of the prostate.

“The future examinations will allow us to decide which are the steps to follow regarding the treatment.”

Liverpool took a 3-0 lead at half-time, but the Sevilla players were told of Berizzo’s diagnosis which appears to have spurred them on to claim a point with a dramatic comeback.

After the match, midfielder Ever Banega told reporters: “We had to come out (after being 3-0 down at the break) with a different attitude, for the fans, who have always supported us, and also the coach, who has reversed our situation.

“He has taken us on the right path and we’re with him all the way,” he added in comments made before Berizzo’s diagnosis had been made public.

Berizzo took over at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in the summer after spending three seasons at Celta Vigo, who he also played for between 2001-05.

