Sexy Ireland Baldwin goes topless to urge citizens to vote in U.S elections (photos)

Who would not vote after such encouragement

The proverbial “these elections are the most crucial in the modern history…(insert name of country)” could not be more true for the current 2020 U.S Elections, as it seems every citizen is urging the others to go out and vote.

Hot Ireland Baldwin made sure to do her part in egging on her compatriots to go to the voting booths…but she chose a somewhat novel, and quite sexy way to convince them.

Using her in her most powerful… weapon…her body, the 25-year-old beauty conveyed the message by going topless showing two stickers “I voted” on her nipples.

The … photo was taken in the yard of her house in Los Angeles, in front of the pool and the young woman is wearing only pants.

The first photo showed her standing near the edge of her pool in a pair of khaki pants and her thumbs in her front pockets.

