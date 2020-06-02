Sexy Katerina Stikoudi posts her latest single (video-photos)

Sexy and talented singer and TV show hostess Katerina Stikoudi uploaded the video clip of her new single entitled “Diafero-I Differ” on Monday afternoon, on YouTube.

The 35-year-old singer chose to present her new single with photos from the video clip, which she uploaded to Instagram.

In them, she poses in a one-piece orange swimsuit, in which her buttocks and well-shaped figure clearly steal the show, as Katerina makes her 352K Instagram followers lose their minds.