She did it as she accepted the Woman of the Year Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Her leg-crossing scene in hit 1992 movie Basic Instinct is one of the most iconic in modern movie history.

And Sharon Stone recreated that infamous scene on stage as she accepted the Woman of the Year Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at Komische Oper, Berlin on Thursday.

The actress, 61, dazzled in a plunging black mini dress as she wowed the audience, including her teenage son Roan Bronstein, 19, at the glittering event.

