Shocking! Indian father in Crete raped and forced his teen daughter to take part in sexual orgies

The local community of Rethymno in Crete was shocked when the horrific details of the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl by her Indian father were made public.

The father reportedly sexually exploited his teen daughter including soliciting her to other Indian migrants over the past months.

As the police file states, the man forced his underaged daughter to engage in sexual encounters despite her calls for him to stop, while he reportedly ‘gave her’ to a 33-year-old friend who also raped her in turn.

Many times, the two perpetrators forced the defenseless teenager into group orgies, raping her one after the other!

The hellish ordeal of the young girl was revealed when the 33-year-old Indian underwent a random police check. The officers noticed something suspicious between him and the girl and decided to start an investigation, taking various testimonies.

During the course of the investigations, it was revealed that the foreigner had sexual relations with the 15-year-old, as well as the fact that she had been raped by her father.

The two foreigners were arrested and taken to the prosecutor who filed charges against them for rape and incest against a minor. Following their statements to the investigator, the two Indians were remanded in custody with the consent of the prosecutor and were taken into custody.

