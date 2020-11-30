Shocking! Stalker sneaks in on a woman dancing at home (video)

Hannah Viverette is opening up about a stalking incident captured on TikTok.

In the video, Viverette, who lives in Maryland, was in the middle of recording a video dancing when an intruder climbed into her second-floor balcony and opened her apartment door.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Viverette said she was home alone around 10:20pm, listening to music and dancing, when she heard her balcony door “begin to open.”

“Startled, I immediately moved towards the door to close it, only to realize there was a man behind the force.”

Viverette said she saw the man—identified as 36-year-old Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez—around her apartment building but never spoke to him. She said he previously made her feel uncomfortable.

Police arrested Rodriguez-Gomez, but he was released on bail on Nov. 25, Heavy reports.

“A man that has made a point to watch me and make many uncomfortable advances at me from a distance, for months now,” Viverette wrote. “I knew he was there to harm me. He kept his hands in the pockets of his hoodie with a smirk on his face.”

