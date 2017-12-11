Shocking video of babysitter punching baby! (warning: distressing footage)

Shocking footage has emerged showing an evil babysitter repeatedly punching a small child in a lift – just moments after waving goodbye to the unsuspecting mum.

The CCTV clip from Zhengzhou City, in central China’s Henan Province, shows the nanny picking the tot up from its home.

The mum can be seen handing her child to the woman before waving goodbye as the nanny and child get into a lift.

The tot sobs, seemingly reluctant to leave its mother – and for good reason.

As soon as the lift doors close, the shocking abuse begins immediately.

The footage shows the nanny first threatening the baby with a raised hand in a possible attempt to stop it from crying.

