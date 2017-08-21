Shocking video shows Russian powerlifting champions killed in fight (warning: graphic video)

A street fight in the early morning of Aug. 20 turned deadly in Khabarovsk, Russia, as a man who was well-trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) and competed professionally, was caught on video involved in a street fight against world champion power lifter Andrey Drachev.

According to Crime Russia, Anar Ziranov has been identified by law enforcement as the man who delivered a wheel kick to the towering powerlifter, and then ultimately hit his downed victim with repeated punches to the face as he was seemingly unconscious.

The cause of death for Drachev — who hails from Khabarovsk — was identified as craniocerebral injury, and died later in the hospital as a result of the beating.