The extreme bad weather for Greece’s standards that sweeps Crete, caused the collapse of the historic bridge of Keritis.

The moment of the collapse took place while the local TV channel “New Television of Crete” was broadcasting live from the site.

The Keritis bridge, which had been in place for over 100 years and had been a part of the history of the area, is no longer there, as it was drifting by the river just before 3 o’clock.