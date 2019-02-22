Shoe blowout, knee injury leave Zion, Duke to mull future (photos)

Krzyzewski says Williamson’s knee is stable and the sprain is mild, but doesn’t know how much time his star freshman will miss

Duke might have to figure out what the Zion Show will look like without its namesake.

And Zion Williamson could have some things of his own to consider, too.

All because of a freak injury to arguably the most exciting player in college basketball in the opening minute of the sport’s fiercest rivalry, one that helped turn a widely anticipated matchup – in front of yet another crowd of celebrities, this one including Spike Lee and former President Barack Obama – into a blowout.

As his Nike shoe blew out, Williamson sprained his right knee on the first possession of what became top-ranked Duke’s 88-72 loss to No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday night.

In the aftermath of that loss, coach Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t ready to look ahead. He was still trying to process just how quickly everything deflated after the injury.

”I’d rather not talk about what we’re going to do,” Krzyzewski said. ”I’d rather talk about what just happened. Because we’re going to figure out what we’re going to do. So I don’t have that answer.”

