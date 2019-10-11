Sickening video shows teen brutally beaten by bullies in school bathroom (warning: distressing footage)

The 14-year-old boy was cornered in the bathroom by a mob

A disturbing video has emerged on social media this week showing a 14-year-old Baltimore high school student being viciously beaten in the boys’ bathroom by a mob of attackers.

Twitter user @spiicegirll shared the nearly minute-long video on Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, it has been viewed more than 442,800 times and retweeted 2,100 times.

The graphic footage opens with a bespectacled teenage boy dressed in a school uniform standing against a bathroom wall with his arms crossed on his chest, surrounded by a gaggle of teens.

more at dailymail.co.uk