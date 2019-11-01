Significant deal for direct Athens-Shanghai flight connection reached

An important deal was struck between Greece and China for a direct flight connection between Athens and Shanghai, following the intense interest expressed by Chinese airline Juneyao Air. The routes are schedule to start in July 2020.

Today, the President of the Chinese air line company, Zeal Hong Laing met with Hellenic Tourism General Secretary Konstantinos Loulis and Consul General Vasilis Koniakos.

The agreement is seen as extremely important, as it is projected to significantly boost tourism and trade.

Juneyao Air has already come into contact with “Eleftherios Venizelos” Airport, while Athens has already established a very successful air link with Beijing with three routes a week.

The meeting of the two sides took place almost simultaneously with the arrival of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in China.

The prime minister’s schedule for all days of his stay in China is extremely full. Tomorrow, the Greek PM is scheduled to meet with the Chinese Communist party secretary of Shanghai, Li Qiang while attending the opening of the plant of a Greek elevator company Kleeman in the Asian city.