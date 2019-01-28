Silent protest at vandalized Jewish Monument in Thessaloniki

The monument at Aristotle University commemorates the large Jewish population of the city which was wiped out during the Holocaust

Dozens of Thessaloniki residents assembled on Monday for a silent protest at the site of a Jewish monument in the city which was vandalized last week.

Its marble slabs, featuring writing in Hebrew, were shattered by an unknown group of vandals on Friday.

The monument is located in the location of the biggest Jewish cemetery in Greece, which had already been destroyed by the Nazis in 1942.

