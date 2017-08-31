Site for nudists opens in Paris (video)

The French have always had a knack for coming up with provocative ideas. This time they turned a public park in Paris into a nudist area. The site, which opened on Thursday in the Bois de Vincennes , will stay open until October 15, while officials said a charter of “good behaviour will be displayed and that strict rules will be in place against voyeurism and exhibitionism. Officials said the new site was part of a temporary experiment which aimed at utilising open spaces in the French capital with an open mind. “[This] is part of our open-minded vision for the use of Parisian public spaces,” Penelope Komites, a deputy mayor in charge of the parks said. The site, which is the size of a football pitch, will be open between 8 in the morning till 7.30 in the evening. The supporters of the move say it was a long time coming for Paris to attract naturists, especially in a country like France, which has a number of clothes-free beaches and holiday camps. “It’s a true joy, it’s one more freedom for naturists,” Julien Claude-Penegry of the Paris Naturists Association told AFP news agency.