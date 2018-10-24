Sixteen academics from Greek universities among world’s Highly Cited Researchers

The highest-ranking researcher in the world was Dr Solomon H. Snyder, with an h-index of 279 and 357,238 citations

Sixteen scholars from Greek universities were included in this year’s Webometrics international list of Highly Cited Researchers (h>100), which this year includes 3,160 scholars in total. Among them are eight members of the faculty at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, six from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), two from the National Center for Scientific Research Democritos and one from the University of Ioannina.

The eight academics and researchers from the University of Athens are: from the Department of Medicine, Prof. George Chroussos (h-index 182, 137.377 citations); Athens University Rector and Prof. Meletios Athanasios Dimopoulos (h-index 120, 64.696 citations); Prof. Haralampos Moutsopoulos (h-index 107, 46.819 citations); Prof. Marinos Dalakas (h-index 106, 41.693 citations); and Prof. Christodoulos Stefanadis (h-index 105, 60,846 citations). Also, from the university’s Physics Department, the list includes Prof. Paraskevas Sphicas (h-index 172, 136,823 citations), Prof. Christina Kourkoumelis (h-index 164, 129,757 citations) and Assistant Professor Efstathios Stiliaris (h-index 101, 46,605 citations).

The academics from the NTUA are: Prof. Georgios Tsipolitis (166 h-index and 122,232 citations), Prof. Manolis Drys (163 h-index and 127,852 citations), Prof. Theo Alexopoulos (159 h -index and 112.303 citations), Prof. Evangelos Gazis (154 h-index and 156,763 citations), Associate Professor Stavros Maltezos (161 h-index and 118,813 citations) and Associate Professor Konstantinos Kousouris (145 h-index and 88,345 citations).

Also among the ranked researchers are Dr George Daskalakis (151 h-index και 102.058 citations) and Dr Dimitris Loukas (140 h-index και 115.485 citations) from the Democritos Institute of Nuclear and Particle Physics, as well as John Strologas (124 h-index και 61.271 citations) from the University of Ioannina.

