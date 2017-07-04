Crazy things ancient Greeks did! (video)

Ancient Greece is considered to be the crucible of western civilisation. With the invention of the earliest form of democracy, the adoption of philosophy, theatre and the arts their contribution to what we take for granted today can not be underestimated. But they also did some things no so widely known things that we might see as pretty crazy from modern-day standards. From sneezing as a contraceptive method to carrying bulls as a training, here is a list of some of the craziest things ancient Greeks did.