South Park’s Trey Parker & Matt Stone come out as Republicans to a room full of Hollywood elites!

“No seriously, we’re Republicans” they repeated after the audience became uncomfortably chuckled at the concept of right-wingers among them

Last week Trey Parker and Matt Stone sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry by announcing at an awards ceremony, “we’re republicans.”

The South Park creative powerhouses were receiving a “Freedom” award from People for the American Way and needed to reaffirm in front of the audience of high profile entertainment insiders, “No seriously, we’re republicans,” after the audience became uncomfortably chuckled at the concept of right wingers among them. Larry Elder tweeted about the crowd’s reaction saying:

“Trey Parker & Matt Stone of @SouthPark asked me to introduce them when they received a ‘freedom’ award from Norman Lear’s organization. After they graciously accepted, they said, ‘We’re republicans.’ Nervous laughter. They repeated, ‘No, seriously, we’re republicans.’”

People for the American Way Foundation is an advocacy group for progressive values chaired by television legend Norman Lear from All in the Family and Sanford and Son fame. Lear has a consistent track of advocating for free speech and showcasing politically incorrect programming. However, the PFAW mission statement includes in no uncertain terms it is a “…progressive advocacy organizations founded to fight right-wing extremism…”

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren has said, “PFAW was created to be an important shield against the very right-wing extremism we’re now up against.”

Either the PFAW was unaware of the South Park creators’ political leanings, or at the age of 95 Lear is too old to care. No topic is safe from Parker and Stone. They have roasted Rosie, Hillary, George W. Bush, Trump, Oprah, Christians, Jews, Mormons, Scientology, New Jersey, Yelp, rednecks, feminists, the Japanese, NAMBLA, J-Lo, Whole Foods and plenty more on their show. They famously got in hot water for making Mohammad a South Park character, and revisiting it after the events of the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack.

South Park even dedicated one of their best seasons to mocking all modern P.C. culture.

Parker and Stone have both at one time been registered Republicans, but lean more toward the libertarian side of the spectrum. In 2005 Matt Stone said “I hate conservatives, but I really fucking hate liberals.”

Parker once mused, “We used to have a great time going to Hollywood parties and saying ‘I think George Bush is doing a great job.’ We’d clear out the room. I used to love it.”

When a Huffington Post writer asked them in 2010 which group over the years they most pissed off, both reported: “liberals.”

Over the decades South Park has established a brand that seems to push anyone who gets offended by it as un-cool and stuck-up. The show has been wildly successful at pushing boundaries of speech while wrapping it into a broader lesson.

Having survived the politically correct onslaught of hyper-progressive culture for the last 23 years, it seems perhaps one is more deserving of an award for freedom and speech.

