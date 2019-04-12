SpaceX nails triple rocket landing following Falcon Heavy’s first commercial launch

SpaceX made history today as it not only successfully flew is Falcon Heavy rocket on its first commercial mission, but also recovered all three of the first-stage boosters for the first time. The Arabsat-6A mission to send a high-capacity telecommunications satellite into geosynchronous orbit is the second flight of the Falcon Heavy, which is the most powerful rocket currently operating and the fourth most powerful ever built.

Today’s launch came a day after the original flight was scrubbed because of high shear winds at the launch site. Arabsat-6A lifted off at 6:35 pm EDT (22:35 GMT) from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch occurred without any major technical malfunctions and delivered its payload into its transfer orbit 34 minutes into the flight.

