Sri Lankan terror attacks kill over 200 people on Catholic Easter

More than 200 people were killed and hundreds more hospitalised from injuries after a series of blasts devastated three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The targets were Catholic worshippers attending Easter Mass and guests at high-end hotels popular with foreign tourists.

Two of the blasts were suspected to have been suicide bomber attacks, according to one official who spoke to the Associated Press (AP) on condition of anonymity.

Reports now indicate a seventh explosion in the Sri Lankan capital has killed two people. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the blast hit a hotel in the southern Colombo suburb of Dehiwala.

Worshippers and hotel guests were among the fatalities, the official said, in the biggest violence in the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago. Nine foreigners were among the dead, officials confirmed.

The three hotels hit were the Shangri-La Colombo, Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo and the Cinnamon Grand Colombo.

In just one church, St. Sebastian’s in Katuwapitiya, north of the Sri Lankan capital, more than 50 people were killed, a police official told Reuters, with pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof.

