Star of TV series “Tattoos” showing off butt! (photo)

Greek TV series “Tattoos” has justly earned the love of the viewers, as it is a well-made production. Andreas Georgiou and his team should be proud of their creation.

Viewers have come closer to the series’ stars, who have done their best to support the show. One of the actors recently posted quite a revealing photo on his Instagram feed.

It is none other than Michael Levendogiannis, who plays shipowner Tony Niven living in London. The actor can be seen climbing a log in the forest with his naked butt turned towards the camera.

freedom | by @maradesipris A post shared by Michalis Leventogiannis (@michalisleventogiannis) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:36am PST