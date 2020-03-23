Stassie Karanikolaou: Kylie Jenner’s sexy Greek best friend says “stay home” (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 23, 2020

Kylie Jenner urged her 166 million followers to stay home to stay safe and not take risks. So did her Greek best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

“Stassie Baby” put on her hot bikini and asked her online friends not to spread the coronavirus and to stay at home.

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

i’ve been social distancing and self quarantining for days now, not that i feel sick, just doing my part in taking the precautions to make sure everyone stays safe. you may not be worried because you’re healthy and will be fine but you could still be a carrier and affect others with low immune systems. it’s not just about you. we all need to do our part to keep everyone safe from this. i know it’s a scary time but the best thing to do is not believe everything you read and stay educated. mayor garcetti is doing a daily facebook live with constant updates on what’s happening, if you don’t have facebook like me, @ncentineo is streaming it on his ig live everyday. and yes i’m in cooking in my undies because i can and not because my foster pup peed on me. stop hoard buying, foster a dog if you can, wash your hands & stay home ❤️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

I hope everyone is staying safe during this time! i’ve had a lot of extra time on my hands to try out new things since i’ve been self quarantining and i’m obsessed with this @mermade.hair wand 💗 use my code STASSIE for $10 off #mermadehair

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) στις

