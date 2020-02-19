Steven Spielberg’s daughter says her dad supports her choice to become a porn star

The 23-year-old has said she has started self-producing solo porn videos

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg says her dad is supportive of her new career as a porn star and is waiting for her sex worker license to become a dancer in a strip club.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg has spoken out on what her famous dad thinks of her launching a career in porn.

The 23-year-old has said she has started self-producing solo porn videos and has hopes of becoming a dancer in a strip club once she obtains her sex worker license.

Mikaela, who was adopted as a baby by the iconic film director and his wife Kate Capshaw, says she told her parents of her new career venture on FaceTime over the weekend.

Describing herself as a “sexual being”, she said her parents Steven and Kate were “intrigued” but “not upset”.

