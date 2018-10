Stock market drops in the wake of Foreign Affairs Minister’s resignation

The Athens Stock Market general index closed at 637.08 points, down 1.18%, while the high cap index lost 1.20%.

After a four-day rally, the market corrected following news that broke midday of the resignation of Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias was announced, sell-offs reached 2%.

Bonds declined in the morning to 4.26%, but the market picture was similar. Stock prices traded at a low volume, also affected by the news of the Kotzias resignation.