Stormy Daniels says Avenatti filed lawsuit against Trump without her consent

Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels said in an interview released Wednesday that her attorney Michael Avenatti sued President Donald Trump for defamation against her “wishes” and alleged the 2020 Democrat hopeful crowdfunded defense funds without her permission.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero dismissed Daniels’ lawsuit stemming from an April tweet by President Trump, in which he said the composite sketch of a man she alleged had threatened her in 2011 to remain silent about a purported affair with the real estate tycoon was a “con job.”

President Trump’s attorneys wrote in a court filing submitted to a Los Angeles court that the president wrote that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, “filed this action, not because it had any merit, but instead for the ulterior purposes of raising her media profile, engaging in political attacks against the president by herself and her attorney, who has appeared on more than 150 national television news interviews attacking the President and now is exploring a run for the presidency himself in 2020.”

President Trump is currently seeking $342,000 in lawyer fees from Daniels.

Daniels, frustrated that Avenatti’s failed lawsuit could cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars, spoke out against the resistance folk hero.

“For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense. He has repeatedly ignored those requests. Days ago I demanded again, repeatedly, that he tell me how the money was being spent and how much was left,” she told the Daily Beast. “Instead of answering me, without my permission or even my knowledge Michael launched another crowdfunding campaign to raise money on my behalf. I learned about it on Twitter.”

