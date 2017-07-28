Superhot Alexis Ren says “Bite me”! (SLUTTY PHOTOS)

Alexis Ren is only 21-years-old and lately, the truth is that she has made her presence quite known in Instagram!

She chooses to publish snapshots from her summer vacation to an exotic destination.

The male admirers of the model did not believe in their eyes when they saw what Alexis had written on her account!

For those who do not know much about Alexis Ren, we inform them that she was born in Los Angeles, CA by parents from Russia and Germany. Since she was 10-years-old she has been involved with ballet with great success but what she wanted to do was to be a model.

As you will see in the pictures, the young ballerina enjoys the sea and the sun, and she is not shy with the camera…

In fact, her commentary on the photo writes meaningfully…”bite me”! Urging her followers by uploading the photo below!

And how can you resist?