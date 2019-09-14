Survey: Greek hotels continue to rate higher compared to competitor countries

The numbers for 2018 are based on more than 435,000 reviews of Greek hotels by foreign tourists

Greece’s hotels continue, in broad terms, to record a higher level of satisfaction by foreign guests, compared to rivals, a trend that emerged in 2018, according to findings of the general review index (GRI) annually compiled and published by ReviewPro, naftemporiki.gr reports.

The findings are compiled by the company from data and mining of online reviews of hotels, gathered from hundreds of social network platforms, websites dedicated to hotel ratings as well as from online travel agents.

