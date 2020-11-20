Swansea mushroom carvings removed after “phallic” complaint

Several carved wooden mushrooms have been removed from a park after a council received a complaint they looked “unnecessarily phallic”.
The wooden features were carved out of tree stumps at Cwmdonkin Park in Uplands, Swansea, last winter by the council parks team.
Swansea council said it has no plans to remove the remaining carvings.
Paul Durden, a co-writer of Twin Town, said many locals oppose the removal.
Uplands councillor Peter May said he was “baffled” when the council removed some of the mushrooms given the complaint he received was largely about “overzealous trimming” of laurel bushes and bay trees in the park.
Popeye the Sailor man was based on a real person & we know what he looked like
South Australia lifts strict lockdown after discovering man ‘lied’ to contact tracers about pizza
Mr May said the e-mail noted as “an aside” that some people “objected to [the wooden mushrooms] as unnecessarily phallic”.
“I think they are a good feature of the park, so it was baffling that some were removed,” he added.
Read more: BBC