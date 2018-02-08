Sweden appoints migrant as head of National Heritage board

Sweden has appointed a Pakistani Muslim migrant as the head of its national heritage board, with the individual admitting that he hasn’t “read anything about cultural heritage”.

Born in Lahore Pakistan, 44-year-old Qaisar Mahmood was appointed head of the Swedish National Heritage Board despite having no educational background or experience in history or archeology.

In an interview with Swedish publication Samhallsnytt, Mahmood admits he has “not read anything about cultural heritage”.

In a radio interview, Mahmood openly displayed hostility to Swedish heritage, saying that cultural traditions “hide hideous motives,” and expressing his intent to oppose Swedes who “want to protect the culture” and are resistant to change.

source: infowars