Syria: Suicide attack kills 38

Beirut- Syrian state media announced that 38 were killed and 37 wounded this morning in a suicide attack in the southern city of Sweida, blaming Daesh for the attack.

The state SANA news agency says the Wednesday morning attack happened in the province of Sweida.

“Three bombers with explosive belts targeted Sweida city alone, while the other blasts hit villages to the north and east,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory, said the group then followed up with further attacks in the province.

The assault, which the Observatory said also wounded more than 30 people, was Daesh most deadly in Syria for several months.

source: gulfnews.com