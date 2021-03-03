SYRIZA MP Dristas statements on 17N terrorist group causes political firestorm

The statement by SYRIZA MP Thodoris Dritsas that terrorist organisation 17N “no-one was terrorised by 17N” has caused a political firestorm, as the Minister for Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis called for the leader of the major opposition party, Alexis Tsipras to condemn the statement and outs him.

The rift started in light of the hunger strike, convicted terrorist, and member of the terrorist group, Dimitris Koufontinas, recently started demanding he is transferred to the Korydallos prison facilities with the support of SYRIZA officials.

“The report that ‘no one was terrorized by the 17N’ referred to the Hellenic Republic, the democratic citizens, and the values ​​of the rule of law, which were not respected by the terrorists,” Dritsas said in the corrective statement in an effort to walk back his initial statement.

Athens Mayor, Kostas Bakoyannis, whose father was murdered by the terrorist group, said by his statements, Mr. Dritsas was killing the victims a second time.