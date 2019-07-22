TAP pipeline completion rate at 95%

The TAP pipeline with a total pipeline length of 878 km, is a project worth EUR 4.5 billion and is one of the EU’s core projects in the energy sector

One step before its completion appears to be the construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline – TAP, with more than 95% of the project being completed successively in the countries of Greece, Albania, Italy, according to the consortium for the development of the TAP AG project.

The company’s message states that “agricultural activity is restored after land has been restored to the previous levels along the TAP pipeline.”

In particular, the section of the pipeline that will cross Greece will be about 550 km long, will start from the Kipi near the Greek-Turkish border and extend to the border of Greece with Albania, southwest of Hieropigi.

