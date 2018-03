Teen model the spitting image of Brazilian Gisele Bündchen (photos)

If an up and coming model wanted to look like someone, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen would definitely up there as one the top choices. So Paula La Croix, a 16-year-old model, who made her catwalk debut at the Milan Fashion Week Paula for designer Grinko’s show can feel she is on the right track, as most who saw her were stunned by her likeness to the legendary Brazilian model.

Brazilian babe! 😆💚☀️🇧🇷 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη PAULA LA CROIX (@paulalacroixx) στις 9 Μάρ, 2018 στις 5:19 πμ PST