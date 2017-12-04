Temperature drop and snow, forecast by meteorological services

Following the heavy rainfalls and storms, which resulted in floods in areas of western Greece, the Greek Meteorological Services (EMY) forecasts sporadic storms locally and more rain starting today in the western Greece and the islands of the eastern Aegean Sea. The bulletin forecasts a temporary rise in rainfalls for the rest of the country, while snow could fall in the central and mainly the mountainous regions of the north. Winds are expected to gradually increase in strength reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the seas, while temperatures will drop notably.