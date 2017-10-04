Tensions escalate over Aegean Sea. Greek and Turkish fighters engage in dog fights for 2nd day in a row

The Turkish airforce violated Greek national airspace for a total of 66 times on Wednesday on the heels of a barrage of an aggressive display a day before with 65 violations. It is a clear escalation of provocations on the part of Turkey against Greece, as the violations continue well into the night. 32 Turkish aircraft, including spy planes and helicopters illegally entered into Greek airspace with 3 instances leading to dog fights between the Turkish and Greek planes in the northeast, central and southeast Aegean Sea. 18 Turkish fighter jets were armed during aerial engagement. 28 of the violations involved the infringement of the Athens FIR.