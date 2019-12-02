Terrifying moment carnival-goers in Thailand are thrown from a fairground ride (video)

Terrifying footage shows the moment carnival-goers in Thailand are thrown from a fairground ride after a safety bar fails.

Fourteen people were on the pirate-themed ride at an event in the city of Lopburi in central Thailand when the incident occurred on Saturday night.

The ride was at the peak of its height when a bar holding six people in place opened.

Five people, two of them children, were then thrown to the floor as the mechanical arm completed its rotation.

Four slammed into the ride’s steel walkway, while one boy was thrown over a steel railing to the ground.

Reports said a 13-year-old girl was found to have suffered a broken leg, though she has now been released.

