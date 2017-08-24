Terrorists blow themselves up to avoid arrest (warning: graphic video)

This is the moment a suspected Islamist terrorist cell opted to blow themselves up rather than surrender to police.

Police had tracked the four extremists to a house in the village of Psedach in south western Russia’s Republic of Ingushetia, where they ordered the men to surrender.

However, rather than give themselves up, the group opted to set of a bomb which destroyed their hideout, killing all four of them.

The gang of extremists had been being hunted by the Russian secret services in connection with the attempted murder of policemen, local news reports.

Federal Security Service operatives surrounded their hideout, and the group began shooting at the officers, who returned fire.

Footage shows how the specialist troops began shooting at the property with rifles, machine guns and mortars.

Realising that the game was up, the militants then decided to blow themselves up rather than be captured.

A video shows how the huge explosion from their suicide bombs ripped the roof off the little cottage.

No one else was injured in the blast, which was captured in footage taken by Russian national anti-terrorism committee.

An unnamed Federal Security Service source said: ‘They were given an opportunity to give themselves up and to stay alive.

‘They blew themselves up, committing suicide – which is forbidden in Islam.’

The terrorists were believed to be members of the Khunzakh militant group.

Two of them, Bekhan Soltukiev, 34 and Mikhail Cherbizhev, 31 were wanted for a series of attacks on police officers.

The special services identified the third man who died in the blast as Khasan Khatsiev.

They have yet to release the identity of the fourth man killed in the explosion, which completely destroyed the building.

