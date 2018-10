A teen’s joyride in his mom’s BMW came to an early end after his mom found him and gave him a much-deserved spanking. Thankfully, his sister was there to record the whole thing.

Liza Martinez and her daughter, Liza Campero, were on the hunt after finding out that her 14-year-old son had taken her BMW for a joyride, according to KHOU-TV.

The joyriding teen picked up his friend, but his friend’s mom spilled the beans, which prompted the search and subsequent whooping.