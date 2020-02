The Milwaukee Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo went one on one with Briana Green (@Bree Green), of the Harlem Globetrotters on a YouTube TV channel he shares with his brothers “Antetokounmbros”. After showing off some of their moves, Briana and Thanasis talked a little about the tour of the famous female group at which point Briana informed Thanasis that she was half-Greek! “My family’s side is from Greece, I am not even joking. My mother’s name is Stamatis”.