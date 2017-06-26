The 10 largest Christian Churches in the world (photos)

Related
Once Christianity established itself across the Roman Empire the places of worship for the followers of the new religion gradually became larger and more grand. The pinnacle of the size of the churches was of course the St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Here is a list of the largest Christian Cathedrals in the world.
1. St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome
built: 1506-1626
size: 15,160m2
2. Aperedica, Brazil
built: 1955-1980
size: 12,000m2
3. Milan Cathedral, Milan
built: 1386-1965
size: 11,700m2
4. Seville Cathedral, Seville, Spain
built: 1401-1538
size: 11,520m2
5. Cathedral of Saint John the Difvine, New York
built: 1892-present
size: 11,200m2
6. Basilica of Our Lady of Lichen, Poland
built: 1994-2004
size: 10,090m2
7. Abey of Santa Giustina, Italy
built: 1501-1606
size: 9,717m2
8. Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool
built: 1904-1978
size: 9,687m2
9. Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Portugal
built: 2004-2007
size: 8,700m2
10. Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls
built: 4th Century-1823
size: 8,515m2