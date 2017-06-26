The 10 largest Christian Churches in the world (photos)

Once Christianity established itself across the Roman Empire the places of worship for the followers of the new religion gradually became larger and more grand. The pinnacle of the size of the churches was of course the St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Here is a list of the largest Christian Cathedrals in the world.

1. St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome



built: 1506-1626

size: 15,160m2

2. Aperedica, Brazil



built: 1955-1980

size: 12,000m2

3. Milan Cathedral, Milan



built: 1386-1965

size: 11,700m2

4. Seville Cathedral, Seville, Spain



built: 1401-1538

size: 11,520m2

5. Cathedral of Saint John the Difvine, New York



built: 1892-present

size: 11,200m2

6. Basilica of Our Lady of Lichen, Poland



built: 1994-2004

size: 10,090m2

7. Abey of Santa Giustina, Italy



built: 1501-1606

size: 9,717m2

8. Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool



built: 1904-1978

size: 9,687m2

9. Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Portugal



built: 2004-2007

size: 8,700m2

10. Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls



built: 4th Century-1823

size: 8,515m2