The 10 largest Christian Churches in the world (photos)

Jun, 26 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Magnificent buildings

Once Christianity established itself across the Roman Empire the places of worship for the followers of the new religion gradually became larger and more grand. The pinnacle of the size of the churches was of course the St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Here is a list of the largest Christian Cathedrals in the world.
1. St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome

ch1
built: 1506-1626
size: 15,160m2

2. Aperedica, Brazil

ch2
built: 1955-1980
size: 12,000m2

3. Milan Cathedral, Milan

ch3
built: 1386-1965
size: 11,700m2

4. Seville Cathedral, Seville, Spain

ch4
built: 1401-1538
size: 11,520m2

5. Cathedral of Saint John the Difvine, New York

ch5
built: 1892-present
size: 11,200m2

6. Basilica of Our Lady of Lichen, Poland

ch6
built: 1994-2004
size: 10,090m2

7. Abey of Santa Giustina, Italy

ch7
built: 1501-1606
size: 9,717m2

8. Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool

ch8
built: 1904-1978
size: 9,687m2

9. Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Portugal

ch9
built: 2004-2007
size: 8,700m2

10. Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls

ch10
built: 4th Century-1823
size: 8,515m2

