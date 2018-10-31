The 10 longest road tunnels in Greece

Apart from the usually justified & productive criticism, sometimes we have to give credit to ourselves for the materialization of truly challenging projects

Greece’s motorway network is now completed having transformed the transportation map of the country. Among the projects that have been implemented over the last decades, road tunnels stand out for their technical complexity and difficulty and the fact that they have been designed and carried out by Greek companies, thus adding new achievements and valuable know-how to the domestic constructions market.

Road tunnels are definitely some of them and here is the list with Greece's top-10 tunnels (in terms of length):

1. Tempi Tunnel 2-T2 (6 km – Aegean Motorway)

2. Drisko Tunnel (4.6 km – Egnatia Motorway)

3. Panagopoula Tunnel (4 km – Olympia Motorway)

4. Metsovo Tunnel (3.5 km – Egnatia Motorway)

5. Dodoni Tunnel (3.36 km – Egnatia Motorway)

6. Klokova Tunnel (3 km – Ionian Motorway)

7. Platamonas Tunnel (3 km – Aegean Motorway)

8. Domokos Tunnel (3 km – Central E65 Motorway) To be released soon

9. Ag. Konstantinos Tunnel (2.5 km – Nea Odos Motorway)

10. Kastania Tunnel (2.22 km – Egnatia Motorway)

Interesting facts

The length of all 10 tunnels combined is 31 km. If we connected them, one after the other, they would be longer than Athens Metro Line 1, which has a length of 24 km or they would be equal to the entirety Thessaloniki’s Ring Road length (31.4 km) or slightly less than half of Attiki Motorway (70 km).

