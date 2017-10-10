The 12 Hottest Greek Celebrities! (SEXY PHOTOS)

Oct, 10 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Known as Greek Goddesses, the women of Greece have appealing attributes exclusive to the rest of the world

Related

There is something about certain countries and the exotic nature of beautiful women. The Mediterranean Sea kisses the Greek lands and has been the location of some of the most beautiful women to walk the face of the earth. Known as Greek Goddesses, the women of Greece have appealing attributes exclusive to the rest of the world. Their tanned skins and beautiful eyes are hallmarks of this breading ground of gorgeous women. The climate is just right in Greece for women to soak in the sun and enjoy the many beaches and islands Greece has to offer. There is no lack of beauty in these ancient European lands.

With such a rich history, Greece is legendary for women who have seductive looks. A well-known fact is that Greek women take excellent care of themselves. Their body types are typically feminine and they look back to their history in regard to identifying themselves. They carry their culture and its significance in very high regard, and therefore, have the utmost respect for their appearances. Greek women are also fashion gurus. They are very much in-tune with the latest fashions and styles and love to extenuate outfits with cosmetics and nice jewelry. And what is even better, Greek women are not shy about their bodies. They enjoy their clothing, but sometimes, they are fine with the adage “less is more.”

With that in mind, we sifted through the most beautiful of Greek women. These are The 12 Hottest Greek Celebrities.

12. Elena Paparizou

helena-paparizou-top-2138313896

11. Julia Alexandratou

julia

 

10. Georgia Salpa

Georgia-Salpa-Leopard-Print-43

 

9. Evelina Papantoniou

evelina_papantoniou_6

8. Christina Koletsa

christina-koletsa-1986288283

7. Natali Thanou

thanou

6. Alexandra Loizou

Alexandra-Loizou-Georgios-Samaras-WAG-6

5. Maria Louiza Vourou

maria-louiza

4. Olga Farmaki

olga

3. Ria Antoniou

antwniou

2. Doukissa Nomikou

doukissa_nomikou-fit-e1445120225736

1. Christina Stefanidi

stefanidi1_0

Source: therichest.com

Tags With: