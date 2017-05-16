The 20 most obese places in the world (interactive map)

Obesity is a worldwide problem, but is especially prevalent in the developed countries with the sedentary lifestyle and the nature of work. The most obese people in the world reside in America. But surprisingly, it’s not the America most might think. In fact the fattest people live in the nation of the American Samoa – an unincorporated territory of the United States in the South Pacific. There an incredible 74.6% are considered to be overweight. Kuwait is the only non-Pacific island to feature in the top 10, as Nauru, Tonga, Samoa, Palau and Kiribati are in the top 10 chart. The data was taken from the CIA’s World Factbook.

1. American Samoa

2. Nauru

3. Cook Islands

4.Tokelau

5. Tonga

6. Samoa

7. Palau

8. Kiribati

9. Marshall Islands

10. Kuwait

11. Saint Kitts and Nevis

12. Micronesia

13. The Bahamas

14. Barbados

15. Belize

16. Qatar

17. Egypt

18. United States

19. Saudi Arabia

20. Bahrain