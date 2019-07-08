The Best Employers for Women 2019 in US (infographic)

Even though progress has been made in narrowing the gender gap in U.S. workplaces, the pay gap remains much more pronounced than commonly assumed. Late last year, the Washington-based Institute for Women’s Policy Research said that women are earning just 49 cents to the typical man’s dollar which is much less than the 80 cents normally reported. Some organizations are bucking the gender discrimination trend, however, something which prompted Statista and Forbes to team up to identify America’s Best Employers for Women.

The 2019 list was compiled by surveying 60,000 Americans including over 40,000 women working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Several criteria were involved in the evaluation including direct recommendations for general work topics and those that concerned women in particular. It also took into account indirect recommendations (such as evaluations of other employers in that respective industry) and diversity on company boards. The 300 companies with the highest total scores were named America’s Best Employers for Women 2019.

Multinational cosmetic manufacturer The Estée Lauder Companies had the highest score this year – 88.79 out of 100. The company has gained a reputation as being progressive in tackling gender issues and in April last year, it added two new female directors to its board, making for eight women out of 17 in total. Beauty store chain Ulta Beauty came second with a score of 88.46 out of 100 while the University of Utah came third with 88.21.

source statista