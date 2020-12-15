The Christmas decoration in this Greek city is like a small village

Next to the church of Agia Paraskevi, at the entrance of Sidirokastro in Serres, Greece and in a wooded area with olive trees, a very elegant three-dimensional manger was set up for the fourth consecutive year under the care of the quite active priest of the church, Father Pavlos Papadopoulos.

This year, the construction of the whole decoration occupies a larger space and is more reminiscent of a small village of the time when Christ was born, as small houses were created that housed photographs of people and photographic snapshots of everyday life.

The very careful wooden constructions, the bales of hey, in combination with the beautiful natural environment, create an ideal Christmas image.

