The Combat Barbie: Super-sexy & a US Marine Veteran! (videos-photos)

Yes, you ‘ve read that right!
Rianna Conner Carpenter (a.k.a. “The Combat Barbie”!) is a sizzling hot, super-curvy, ultra-sexy model who has served for seven full years in the US Marines and reached the rank of Sergeant!
And as if this was not enough, she was deployed in 2012 in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom!
She is, as she states, originally from a 40 acre farm in the very middle of California, in a small town called Kerman, but now after her…retirement from the US Marines Cops (…I can’t believe I’m actually writing this…) she is pursuing what we believe is her natural career, which is that of a model full-time, doing photo shoots almost everyday of the week, as she says in her website.
Don’t get us wrong; it is a wonderful thing she did there for her country. It’s just that you don’t see something like this every day.
And it to be honest, it makes her even sexier…
I’m considering buying a TANK next. 😆🔥💪🏼🇺🇸🦅 Spell out “TANK” letter by letter without interruption and I’ll pick some winners to follow back!!! . Thanks for always letting me drive around yours @tankamericafl!!! 🙌🏼🇺🇸❤ . 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐈𝐄.𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄 • 𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐋 • 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐔𝐑 . #TheCombatBarbie #CombatBarbie #Marine #Model #TankAmerica #Tanks #USA #BeYou #BeBold #Veteran
Hi 👋🏼 Just here to brighten your Tuesday. 💙 Did it work?! 😋 . You know where to find more pics like this! T@P MY B10 BĀBY! 🔥 . Photography by my fav @50mmfoto 🏆 Makeup by the super talented @zocakes 💄 Hair styling by the best @megdelacruzhair 💆🏼♀️ Color/extensions by the great @casey_havenstudio_lv 🤩 Follow my backup @thecombatbarbiebackup 😻
THANKS FOR 900,000!!! 🎉💋🇺🇸 I really appreciate all of the love and support I receive from you guys and gals every single day! Since day one of using this app, my goal has been to spread positivity and patriotism! 💯 Thanks for allowing me to do just that! ❤ NEXT STOP: The BIG 𝟏𝐌! 🏆 Hopefully before the year is over!!! 🤯💪🏼🦁 . 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐈𝐄.𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄 • 𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐋 • 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐔𝐑 . Photo by the amazing @partylikejzl at @palmeraestate 🔥 Follow my only backup @thecombatbarbiebackup 💋
The stairway to heaven 😉🌥✨ . Models: @onejayl, @thecombatbarbie, @thekatieforbes 🍑 . Go to www.TheCombatBarbie.com for more 💦
Happy ‘Merica Monday from your Combat Barbie 🇺🇸💋🦅 Published as the Covergirl for Tabu Magazine – Issue 67! 🙌🏼 Have you picked up your copy from Barnes and Noble? 🇺🇸 . Photography by the legend: @rebelselle @ksellephoto Magazine: @skinart_traditional @skinart_mag @tattoomediaink @skinart_collectors @skinart_healed Guns by the bad*ss: @tarantactical Makeup by the wonderful: @andrewsaintandrew . Visit www.THECOMBATBARBIE.com 🇺🇸
Happy Friday my loves! 💖 What’re your plans for the weekend?! 🎉 . T@P THAT L1ŃK IN MY BÏ0! 🔥 . Makeup by @zocakes 💋 Hair by @megdelacruzhair ✨ Badasś right sleeve by @sumii_liquidfetishtattoo 🤘🏼 . #TheCombatBarbie #Veteran #Model #Inked #Sleeves #BeYou #BeBold #CombatBarbie #LasVegas #Camo
You get home from work and see me like this! What’s the first thing you say?? 😋💙💜 . Línk in my bío for more! Clíck “Exclúsivé Cóntént!” 🔥 . Photo by my all-time favorite photographer, the absolutely amazing @50mmfoto 🏆 Makeup by the super talented @zocakes 💄 Beauty-queen hair by the great @megdelacruzhair 👑 Hair color by the awesome @casey_aveda_lv ✨ Tattoos by the award-winning @sumii_liquidfetishtattoo 🤘🏼 . #TheCombatBarbie #InkedModel #BeYou #CombatBarbie
If I washed up on shore, what’s the first thing you’d do? 🧜🏻♀️💦🐚 . I’m having an absolutely awesome and unforgettable time working with hundreds of the world’s top models and photographers in PARADISE (aka Jamaica) for @paradisechallenge! 🌴🎉😍 This is the best international modeling trip I’ve ever been on!!! 💯 I’m so happy with the life I’ve built myself. . PS: Did you notice the stunning and huge ROCK on my neck?! 💎✨🤤 My sweet lover surprised me with it on the beach here!!! 🥰 It’s the biggest solid diamond I’ve ever had. Definitely the best gift I’ve gotten. What an amazing surprise and the perfect place to give it to me! I’m so in love. 💘
Happy ‘Merica Monday from your Combat Barbie 💋🇺🇸🦅 . God Bless America – And All The Beautiful Women In It! 🗽 @lanadelrey . Visit www.THECOMBATBARBIE.com for more! ❤ . 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐀𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐈𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄 • 𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐋 • 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐔𝐑 . #TheCombatBarbie #CombatBarbie #Marine #Model #BeYou #BeBold #USA #America #GodBlessAmerica
I’ll give you sweet dreams 😘🧸🛌 – visit my fán síte now! 💋 LÍNK ÍN BÍO, clíck “Exclúsíve cóntént! 🔥 I’m having a flash-sale!!! 🙌🏼 SEE YOU THERE BABE!
I’m so happy to be part of the @ImLiveNet “Get Wood, Give Wood” campaign! 😃🌲💋 These amazing people have created a special feature that turns pleasure into actions for the environment. Whenever a guest sends a “vibe” to a host on their website, ImLive will plant a tree!!!🌲❤️🌎 So let’s Get Wood… and don’t forget to follow @ImLiveNet!!! . Models: @thecombatbarbie & @the_amanda_nicole 🔥 . #imliveonimlive #imlivenet #getwood #givewood #environment #makeadifference #campaign #ad
THE COMBAT BARBIE DRIVES TANKS!!! 😱🔥🤯🎉🤘🏼🇺🇸 . Introducing “Heels & Tracks,” one of the promo videos for @tankamericafl 🔥 Driving tanks around at Tank America was honestly one of the BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE! 🙌🏼 It’s honestly a dream come true to work with a bada$$ company like @tankamericafl 🇺🇸 Everyone go check them out!!! . #TheCombatBarbie #Marine #Veteran #Tanks #USA #TankAmericaFL #CombatBarbie #Model #BeYou #BeBold #LivingMyDreams #DreamLife #CrushingCars #TankAmerica #America #FYP