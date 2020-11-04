The Combat Barbie: Super-sexy & a US Marine Veteran! (videos-photos)

Yes, you ‘ve read that right!

Rianna Conner Carpenter (a.k.a. “The Combat Barbie”!) is a sizzling hot, super-curvy, ultra-sexy model who has served for seven full years in the US Marines and reached the rank of Sergeant!

And as if this was not enough, she was deployed in 2012 in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom!

She is, as she states, originally from a 40 acre farm in the very middle of California, in a small town called Kerman, but now after her…retirement from the US Marines Cops (…I can’t believe I’m actually writing this…) she is pursuing what we believe is her natural career, which is that of a model full-time, doing photo shoots almost everyday of the week, as she says in her website.

Don’t get us wrong; it is a wonderful thing she did there for her country. It’s just that you don’t see something like this every day.

And it to be honest, it makes her even sexier…

See Also:

Greek and Turkish F-16 jets engage in dog fights over the Aegean Sea

Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday

See Also:

Islamic sermon in Athens Mosque to be held in Greek (video-photos)

How U.S. voter turnout compares to other countries (infographic)