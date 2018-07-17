The countries most suspicious of Putin & Trump (infographic)

Helsinki was the final stop on President Trump’s incendiary and controversial trip to Europe. He met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a summit in the Finnish capital and even though both leaders had met on the sidelines of multilateral talks before, this was their first official summit. With the eyes of the world firmly fixed on the meeting, polling by Pew Research suggests that much of the world has no confidence in either man’s leadership.

Whether its Putin’s approach towards his opponents or Trump’s disruptive brand of diplomacy, the “no confidence” scores are high in most countries. In Spain for example, 90 percent of those polled said they have no confidence in either leader doing the right thing regarding world affairs. That figure was similarly high in both France and the United Kingdom. In Germany which Trump recently labeled “a captive” of Russia, more people have no confidence in Trump than Putin.

Israel is an interesting case and the country has consistently recorded high approval ratings for Trump. His image was strengthened further there when he made the controversial decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. 42 percent of Israelis have no confidence in Trump compared to 69 percent having no confidence in Putin.

source: statista