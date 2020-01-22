The Countries With The Most GDPR Data Breaches in the EU (infographic)

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR came into force on 25 May, 2018. It addresses the transfer of personal data outside the EU and EEA, intending to provide individuals with control over their personal data and unify EU regulation, thereby simplifying the regulatory environment for international business. DLA Piper have now released data showing the level of GDPR data breaches across the EU and EEA between May 25, 2018 and January 27, 2019.

It found that there were 160,000 breach notifications across the EU-28 and Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland with €114 million in fines imposed. The Netherlands had the highest number of breaches during the period examined with 40,647, followed by Germany with 37,636 and the United Kingdom with 22,181. The Netherlands also had the highest number per 100,000 of its inhabitants with 147.20 followed by Ireland’s 132.52. Despite having only 3.2 branches per 100,000 people, France had by far the highest value of imposed fines at €51.1 million. Second-placed Germany imposed €18.1 million.

