The disbursement of the third tranche of the Greek debt relief measures in Eurogroup’s agenda

The Eurogroup will examine the sixth report on enhanced supervision for Greece, drawn up by the European Commission

The Eurogroup meeting on Thursday will decide on the disbursement of the third tranche of Greek debt relief measures amounting to 748 million euros.

The meeting will be held via video conference at 16:30 Athens time.

The Eurogroup will also examine the sixth report on enhanced supervision for Greece, drawn up by the European Commission and released on May 20.

The Commission’s report found that “given the extraordinary circumstances of the coronavirus crisis, Greece has taken the necessary measures to achieve the specific reform commitments made”.

See Also:

Greece sells 12-month T-bills

The 748-million-euro tranche concerns the transfer of profits of the European central banks from Greek bonds and the lifting of the interest rate cap set for some loans taken by Greece from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

The Eurogroup will then meet with the finance ministers from all EU countries to discuss the economic situation in the EU and measures to support the recovery of its economy.

Source: amna