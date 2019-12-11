The fascinating history of Greek Fashion featured in new Athens Exhibit (photo)

“Greek fashion designers were always influenced by elements ”from the Cycladic, Minoan, Archaic, Classical & Hellenistic Antiquity to Byzantium”

A new exhibit casting light upon a century of Greek fashion opened at Athens’ Hellenic World Cultural Centre on October 31 and will continue until January 21, 2020.

As can be easily seen in the show, fashion trends in Greece have been following a slow but steady path toward establishing their own, unique characteristics.

Over the passage of the decades of the 20th century, Greek fashion designers were always striving for more, trying to achieve a distinct European-Greek fashion identity that would stand out, encompassing both solely Greek and shared European elements.

Greek fashion has been through many phases, embracing elements from all of Greece’s long and fascinating history.

Read more: greek reporter