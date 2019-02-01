“The Favourite” wins top honours at ACE Eddie Awards

Yorgos Lathimos’s “The Favourite” is one of the two winners of the American Cinema Editors’ ACE Eddie Awards for 2019, with Giorgos Mavropsaridis picking up the prize for best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) category. “Bohemian Rhapsody” topped the Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) category at the ceremony that took place on Friday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Since the ACE Eddie for a feature film was split into separate drama and comedy or musical categories 19 years ago, the winner in the drama category has gone on to win the Academy Award for film editing 13 times, and the Best Picture Oscar seven times. The winner in the comedy or musical category has only won the Oscar in those categories once, when “Chicago” did it in 2003.